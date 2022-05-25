Gyeongnam Province Signs Three-way Business Agreement With the Private Garden Association and Tourism Association

Gyeongnam province announced on May 25 that it had signed a three-party business agreement with the Gyeongnam Tourism Association and Gyeongnam Private Garden Association to lead the garden culture industry by fostering 22 private gardens as tourism resources.

At the signing ceremony held at Grace Garden in Goseong, Seongbong Cheon, head of the Western Region of Gyeongsangnam-do, Youngho Yoon, president of Gyeongnam Tourism Association, and Choonghwan Lee, vice president of Gyeongnam Private Garden Association attended and signed the contract.

Through this agreement, Gyeongnam Province will establish a mutual cooperation system and provide administrative support for the promotion of garden policy, and Gyeongnam Tourism Association will develop tourism products and the private garden association promised organic cooperation such as quality improvement and specialization of private gardens, and information sharing.

The 22 registered private gardens in the province have been reborn as a national tourist destination because they can enjoy the blue sea, flowers, and greenery even in winter under the theme of various temperate plants.

Accordingly, each institution decided to work together to transform private gardens into tourism resources and to spread garden culture through sectoral cooperation.

Additionally, in order to create the ASEAN-Korea National Garden in Geoje, where more than 200 billion won will be invested from 2022 to 2028, the Korea Forest Service selected Korea General Technology Co., Ltd.