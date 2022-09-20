Gyeongnam Province Starts Local Tax Consultation for Foreigners and Multicultural Families

Gyeongnam province announced that it would provide translation and interpretation counseling to help foreign and multicultural families understand local taxes.

As of the end of last year, there were 63,148 foreigners residing in the province including 16,947 Vietnamese, 9,602 Chinese, and 22,906 multicultural families.

A total of 11.18 billion won in local taxes was levied on them last year, of which 1.73 billion won was in arrears as of July of this year.

Failure to pay local taxes has several disadvantages, such as the collection of penalties. In Gyeongnam Province, rather than avoiding payment, it is a way to reduce the amount of arrears and prevent foreigners and multicultural families from inevitably being disadvantaged by paying attention to the fact that there are many cases of delinquency due to a lack of understanding of local tax imposition standards and related procedures.

In response, the local taxpayer protection officer decided to provide interpretation and translation consultations for foreigners and multicultural families who are not familiar with the Korean language, and an easy-to-understand “Local Taxes for Multicultural Families” brochure and translated guide for counseling were distributed by mail.

The recipients are foreigners and multicultural families who have acquired real estate and vehicles since last year.

The guidebook is posted on the Gyeongsangnam-do website (www.gyeongnam.go.kr) so that anyone who needs it can use it at any time. If you need counseling, you can apply to the Gyeongnam Provincial Taxpayer Protection Officer (211-2515).

Also, at the end of October, a ‘tax and legal mobile consultation room ‘ will be held at the Miryang-si Naeil Market where taxpayer protection officers, lawyers, and village tax accountants work together.

They provide free legal consultations and consultations related to national and local taxes.

For more in-depth consultations, the Office of the Legal Affairs Officer and the city/gun will accept reservations. In the future, they plan to receive applications from all cities and counties in the province and operate them regularly.

Provincial and Si/Gun taxpayer protection officers handle tasks such as handling complaints related to local tax and consulting on tax, investigating, and disposition of arrears.