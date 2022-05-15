Gyeongnam Province to Expand Hours for Two Children’s Hospitals

Gyeongnam province announced that Geoje Children’s Hospital and Seoul Children’s Hospital were designated as ‘Dalbit Children’s Hospital’, a night/holiday treatment center for pediatric patients, and will start operation on the 31st.

‘Dalbit Children’s Hospital’ aims to reduce the inconvenience of pediatric patients having no hospitals open on weekdays nights and holidays, and the burden of medical expenses incurred while using the emergency room of a large hospital, and to provide prompt medical services to children on weekdays nights and holidays for mild patients.

Geoje Children’s Hospital and Seoul Children’s Hospital are jointly operated (neighboring hospitals and hospitals are on duty to treat children at night and on holidays), and from May 31st, they are open until 11 pm on weekdays and 6 pm on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays for two years from May 31st and will provide medical services to pediatric patients under the age of three.

By contracting with Geoje Plaza Pharmacy and Gohyeon Seoul Pharmacy, respectively, prescription drugs can be dispensed on weekdays at night and on holidays.

Currently, 30 hospitals and hospitals nationwide have been designated as ‘Dalbit Children’s Hospital’ and are in operation, and within the province, 3 CNA Seoul Children’s Hospital (Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si), Yangdok Seoul Children’s Hospital (Masanwon-gu, Changwon-si), and SCH Seoul Children’s Hospital (Tongyeong-si) have been designated.