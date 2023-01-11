Image: Gyeongnam province
Gyeongnam Province to Have Toll Exemptions On Privately Funded Roads During Lunar New Year Holidays

Haps Staff

Gyeongnam province will implement toll exemption for all privately-invested roads managed by Gyeongnam-do and Changwon-si for four days this year’s New Year’s holiday, in line with the government’s New Year’s holiday expressway toll exemption policy implemented as part of the government’s ‘New Year’s livelihood stabilization measure.

The provincial government aims to provide convenience to homecoming travelers and tourists visiting tourist attractions in the province during the holiday season by smoothing traffic flow on surrounding roads, such as Changwon Tunnel, Changwon City Coastal Road, Geoga Bridge and the Goseong-Tongyeong General National Road section, which are expected to be particularly congested during the Lunar New Year holiday period.

Last year, during the Chuseok holiday, only two privatelyinvested roads, Machangdaegyo Bridge and the Changwon-Busan private road were exempted from tolls

The toll exemption period is four days from midnight on January 21, the day before  New Year’s Dayto midnight on January 24the last day of the Lunar New Year holiday. All vehicles entering or exiting during this period are toll-free.

Drivers can use the road free of charge when entering the tollbooth, as usual, by entering the high-pass lane for vehicles equipped with the high-pass terminal, and general vehicles other than the high-pass into the general lane.

In order to minimize confusion among road users during the Lunar New Year holidays, the details of the implementation of the toll exemption will be publicized through online and offline media such as electronic display boards and banners on privately-invested roads, and websites.

During this Lunar New Year holiday, a total of  670,000 vehicles are expected to receive toll exemption, including 230,000 vehicles on the Machangdaegyo Bridge, 240,000 vehicles on the ChangwonBusan private road, and 200,000 vehicles on Geoga Bridge over the four days of the holiday.

