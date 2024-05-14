Image: Gyeongnam province
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Gyeongnam Province to Host First Chudo Island Village Film Festival

By Haps Staff

Gyeongnam province will host the inaugural Chudo Island Village Film Festival taking place from May 17th to 19th in Chudo, Tongyeong City, which has been designated as the “Island of the Month for May” by the Korea Island Promotion Agency.

This film festival marks a first for Gyeongnam province, promoting cultural events on its islands. It aligns with the province’s “Island Creation Project: Where People Want to Live” initiative, aiming to foster harmony between island residents and visitors.

The festival will showcase short films capturing the unique character, culture, and natural beauty of Chudo. These commemorative films are the product of young directors who were invited to stay on the island and draw inspiration from their experiences.

The “1st Island Film Festival” takes its theme from poet Bok Hyo-geun’s “Island’s Verb Form.”

Invited directors take part include Yook Sang-hyo, Woo Gwang-hoon, and Sebastian Simon.

Festival Highlights include the opening ceremony followed by a director-audience meet-and-greet and screenings of the three short films created during the commemorative stay.

Day two features a scenic trek in Ibagu with residents and refreshments prepared by food stylists. Additionally, curated films like “3 Days Vacation” and “My Dolores Story” will be screened.

The final day culminates in a forum with director Jeon Soo-il and film officials, focusing on the sustainable development of island film festivals.

