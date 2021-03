Gyeongnam province has announced that it will launch “Safe Speed 5030” which lowers the driving speed of vehicles to help prevent traffic deaths.

Safe Speed 5030 is a policy that reduces speeds from 60km/hr to 50km/hr in high prone accident zones, while also lowering the maximum speed around schools and residential areas to 30km/hr.

The project will begin on April 17th.

Gyeongnam police plan to crack down on speeders in July after a three-month grace period will end.