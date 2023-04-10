Image: Gyeongnam province
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Gyeongnam Province to Implement Wi-Fi 5G Service On All City Buses

Haps Staff

Gyeongnam province plans to complete the project to convert all city bus public Wi-Fi in the province from existing LTE to 5G  communication by this year to support communication services that meet the needs of the citizens.

The province has been operating the city bus public Wi-Fi project since 2018 to reduce communication costs for residentsThis project replaces existing LTE- based equipment with 5G equipment to improve high-speed use in dense environments so that high-capacity content can be used.

 Of the total 1,633 city buses subject to conversion, 5G service was first provided to about 17% (270 city buses last year, and this year, the project is planned to be expanded to the remaining 83 % ( 1,363city buses.

The equipment replacement work is planned to be carried out at night when there is no inconvenience in using the city bus for the citizens of the city and to use the city bus public Wi-Fi, select ‘Public WiFi Free’ or ‘Public WiFi Secure’ from the mobile phone Wi-Fi list.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
few clouds
12 ° C
12 °
12 °
82 %
0.5kmh
20 %
Mon
14 °
Tue
18 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 