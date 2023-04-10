Gyeongnam Province to Implement Wi-Fi 5G Service On All City Buses

Gyeongnam province plans to complete the project to convert all city bus public Wi-Fi in the province from existing LTE to 5G communication by this year to support communication services that meet the needs of the citizens.

The province has been operating the city bus public Wi-Fi project since 2018 to reduce communication costs for residents. This project replaces existing LTE- based equipment with 5G equipment to improve high-speed use in dense environments so that high-capacity content can be used.

Of the total 1,633 city buses subject to conversion, 5G service was first provided to about 17% (270 ) city buses last year, and this year, the project is planned to be expanded to the remaining 83 % ( 1,363) city buses.

The equipment replacement work is planned to be carried out at night when there is no inconvenience in using the city bus for the citizens of the city and to use the city bus public Wi-Fi, select ‘Public WiFi Free’ or ‘Public WiFi Secure’ from the mobile phone Wi-Fi list.