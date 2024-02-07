Gyeongnam Province to Launch All-in-One Festival Website

Gyeongnam Province has launched the ‘Gyeongnam Festival All’ platform, aggregating information on local festivals for tourists’ convenience.

Scheduled for full-scale operation in March, it offers a one-click service to access festival details by city, county, theme, and month.

Key features include advance notices, program reservations, and a price extortion reporting system.

The platform covers around 130 local festivals. It aims to prevent overcrowding through pre-reservation functions and plans to address complaints via a dedicated bulletin board.

City and county officials can input real-time updates, ensuring accurate information while the service promotes tourism and streamlines festival experiences in Gyeongnam.

The website is only in Korean, however, an option for Google translate into other languages is available.