Gyeongnam Province to Promote Special Measures to Prevent Jeongwol Daeboreum

Gyeongnam province will take preemptive measures to prevent forest fires on the 15th, the first full moon of the year.

The province has recently experienced more wildfires than normal due to the continued dry weather.

Jeongwol Daeboreum is a time when the risk of forest fires increases as there are many folk events that deal with embers such as burning daljip, flying wish lanterns, and jwibullori, a tradition of burning grass and weeds on dry fields and paddies after sunset in order to kill insect eggs and to fertilize the fields with ashes.

Accordingly, Gyeongnam Province plans to organize a city/gun inspection team to check the response to prevent forest fires, and the situation room of the Forest Fire Prevention Countermeasures Headquarters has been extended until 10 pm.

In addition, 7 rental helicopters are operated centered on areas vulnerable to forest fires to conduct aerial monitoring, and around 3,000 forest fire monitoring personnel and mobilizable forest fire extinguishing resources, such as fire fighting vehicles, are intensively deployed around the burning daljip event and in areas vulnerable to forest fires to prevent the risk of forest fires.

The provincial government announced that folk games such as burning daljip should be performed in the presence of public officials and individual events, such as jwibullori, and flying lanterns, are prohibited.

“Daljip burning events have decreased compared to previous years due to COVID-19, but the risk of forest fires is very high due to the recent dry weather,” Jeong Seok-won, Director of the Climate Environment and Forestry Bureau of Gyeongnam Province said.

There have been 18 wildfires in Gyeongnam so far, 1.6 times higher than the five-year average of 11 cases.