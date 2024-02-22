Image: Gyeongnam Province
Gyeongnam Province to Promote Special Measures to Prevent Wildfires During Jeongwol Daeboreum

Stringent safety measures will be implemented to ensure the well-being of residents participating in the province-wide moon house burning event, scheduled to celebrate the first full moon on February 24.

With over 350 Daeboreum events, including moon house burnings and traditional folk activities, the province is prioritizing safety protocols to prevent accidents and forest fires.

The Social Disaster Department plans to conduct joint inspections of 16 outdoor events, with oversight divided between the Ministry of Public Administration and Security and the provincial government.

Local governments will also conduct inspections, while village-level officials will oversee smaller events.

The Forest Management Department will supervise folk games like burning houses in low-risk areas and deploy forest fire extinguishing helicopters for aerial surveillance and rapid response.

The Gyeongnam Fire Department will enforce a four-day special alert from February 23 to 26, focusing on preventing fires from burning houses and other activities.

Rapid response teams will also be stationed at 90 major event venues to manage any emergencies.

Safety management training sessions were held on February 20 to enhance readiness for the upcoming festivities, emphasizing thoroughness and preparedness.

