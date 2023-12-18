Gyeongnam Province to Provide Free XBB.1.5 COVID-19 Vaccinations

Gyeongnam province will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations with the new Novavax vaccine XBB.1.5.

The Novavax vaccine received emergency use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on October 3 and was also endorsed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on October 31. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in Korea granted emergency use approval on November 19.

In response, Gyeongnam Province aims to swiftly administer the Novavax vaccine to residents who faced challenges in receiving the existing mRNA vaccine, intending to curb the potential winter resurgence of COVID-19.

Residents aged 12 and above, with more than three months (90 days) elapsed since their last COVID-19 vaccine dose, are eligible for vaccination with the Novavax vaccine.

Residents can check vaccine availability at the vaccination facility, visit without an appointment, or make an online reservation. For specific vaccination institution details, please refer to the COVID-19 vaccination website.