Gyeongnam Province to Provides Opportunities for International Youth to Experience Local Tourism, Culture and Industry

Gyeongnam province will recruit participants for the ‘Cultural Experience for Children of Overseas Koreans and Foreign Youth’, which will be held from July 25 to 29, for 4 nights and 5 days from May 2nd.

The ‘Cultural Experience for Children of Overseas Koreans and Foreign Youth’ is designed to give children and foreign youth living abroad an opportunity to experience Korean history and traditional culture and further expand their understanding of Gyeongnam and Korea.

The cultural experience program for the children of overseas Koreans started in 1999 will be expanded to allow foreign youth to participate for the first time this year.

The participants are children and foreign youths of overseas Koreans born between 2004 to 2009 and must meet the criteria for exemption from quarantine for overseas entrants when participating in the July event.

The province provides meals, lodging, transportation, and experiences to participating youths for 5 days and 4 nights.

The application period is until May 31, and interested youths can apply online through the email address of the representative of the Gyeongsangnam-do Youth Support Foundation.

Detailed information on participant application can be found through the recruitment notice posted on the website of the Youth Activity Promotion Center of the Gyeongsangnam-do Youth Support Foundation.