Gyeongnam Province to Revitalize Two Aging Tourist Destinations

Gyeongnam province’s Danghangpo Tourist Site in Goseong-gun and Hapcheonho Tourist Site in Hapcheon-gun have been selected as recipients for the ‘2025 Aging Tourist Site Regeneration Project’.

This project is a new initiative by Gyeongnam Province, implemented for the first time this year, to revitalize tourist destinations that have been developed for over 20 years but suffer from outdated facilities and lackluster content.

The goal is to rejuvenate these sites into appealing destinations that attract more visitors.

The selected tourist destinations will receive a total of 2 billion won in support over two years. This funding will be used to improve aging facilities and develop unique content to draw visitors.

Gyeongnam Province has 26 tourist destinations (21 tourist sites, 3 tourist complexes, and 2 special tourist zones). Of these, 18 have been in operation for over 20 years, making up 69% of the total and requiring significant improvements.

Here are the two selected for this year’s revitalization plans.

Danghangpo Tourist Site, Goseong-gun

Danghangpo, a dinosaur-themed tourist site, hosted Korea’s largest Goseong Dinosaur World Expo in 2006. However, its main facilities and exhibits have become outdated over the past decade, reducing its competitiveness.

Plans for regeneration include:

— Creating a living dinosaur street

— Installing a Shijosae zipline

— Operating seasonal festival programs

These initiatives aim to transform Danghangpo into a dynamic destination for exploration and enjoyment.

Hapcheon Lake Tourist Site, Hapcheon-gun

Hapcheon Lake is linked to nearby attractions such as Hwangmaesan Mountain and Hapcheon Film Theme Park. However, 36 years after its establishment, the site faces aging facilities and a need for more engaging experiences.

Regeneration plans include:

— Installing light tunnel night lighting

— Building an outdoor stage

— Operating busking and children’s programs

These efforts will enhance facilities and expand night tourism content, making the site more appealing to visitors.