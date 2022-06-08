NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Gyeongnam Province Using More Foreign Seasonal Workers to Resolve the Labor Shortage in Rural Areas

Haps Staff

Gyeongnam province said that among the foreign seasonal workers assigned this year, 58 in Changnyeong-gun from Laos and 49 in Geochang-gun from the Philippines were employed by local farmers in the first half of this yearhelping to solve the manpower shortage.

The foreign seasonal worker program was first implemented in 2015 as a system to allow foreigners to work in industries recognized by the Minister of Justicesuch as industries that require intensive labor in a short period of time due to seasonality for 90 days or 5 months in order to resolve the manpower shortage in rural areas.

The introduction of seasonal workers through business agreements with foreign local governments came into effect this year.

Foreign seasonal workers must receive approval for assignment from the Ministry of Justice before they can work. This year397 workers in Gyeongnam Province (Uiryeong-gun 94 peopleChangnyeong-gun 150 peopleGeochang-gun 83 peopleHamyang-gun 70 peoplewere assigned and foreign seasonal workers entered Korea first from Changnyeong-gun and Geochang-gun.

Image: Gyeongnam province

Uiryeong-gun and Hamyang-gun, which have received approval for the assignment of foreign seasonal workers, are implementing related procedures, such as promoting business agreements with foreign local governments and plan to introduce foreign seasonal workers in June.

Ssix additional cities and counties including Jinju CityMiryang City, and Sancheong County are preparing to introduce foreign seasonal workers in the second half of the year.

Si / Guns with a high demand for foreign seasonal workers will submit an application for foreign seasonal workers to the Ministry of Justice by June 10, and it is expected that foreign seasonal workers will be introduced when necessary in the second half of the year.

In order to introduce foreign seasonal workers from abroad, there are business agreements with foreign local governments or invitations of married immigrants’ families and relatives living in their home country. It is expected that it will be helpful in introducing seasonal workers as the enforcement is relaxed for those aged 19 to 55.

For the smooth introduction of foreign seasonal workers, the province is promoting a new employment benefit support project for foreign seasonal workers in 2022 and is supporting workers’ compensation insurance premiumstransportation costsforeigner registration fees, and drug test costs for foreign seasonal workers.

