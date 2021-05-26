Image: Sacheon City
Gyeongnam Province’s First Aquarium Opening Delayed Until July

Haps Staff

The opening of Gyeongnam province’s first aquarium has been postponed until at least July.

Built in Sacheon on Choyang Island, it’s expected to be the fifth-largest aquarium in the country when opened.

The opening date has been delayed due to delays in registration and import licensing permission for internationally endangered species.

The provincial government has also expressed concern about displaying land animals.

Construction on the three-story building began last January and approval for use of the building was completed earlier this month on the 10th.

