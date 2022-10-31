Gyeongnam Sale Festa Opens

Gyeongnam province is promoting various discount events and events from November 1st to the 15th in conjunction with the 2022 Korea Sale Festa, the Korean shopping week promotion which begins today.

The 2022 Korea Sale Festa is the largest shopping festival in Korea created by a service company and will be held nationwide from November 1st to 15th.

Gyeongnam-do and Gyeongsangnam-do Economic Promotion Agency are holding various consumption promotion events to revitalize the local economy with small business owners, such as the e-Gyeongnam Mall discount event and giveaway event, support for small business online shopping mall special exhibition, and the small business Hanmadang event in line with the full-fledged recovery of daily life.

First, the e-Gyeongnam Mall (egnmall.kr) issues a 20% discount coupon for up to 10,000 won that can be used to purchase all products during the sales period and provides 60 customers with product purchasers during the event period. There will also be a giveaway event in which e-Gyeongnam Mall reserves (45 people of 10,000 won, 10 people of 30,000 won, and 5 people of 50,000 won) are drawn by lottery.

In addition, in order to promote excellent products and increase sales by pioneering online sales channels for small business owners in the province, they are operating an exclusive store in Gyeongsangnam-do in the online shopping mall Tmon, where you can receive up to 50% discount up to 8,000 won in coupons, which are issued once a day.

From November 1 to 30, Changwon City is promoting the 2022 Changwon e-Festa in which a Changwon small business owner pays 10,000 won or more and applies for a receipt, and a Changwon Love gift certificate or prize is awarded through a lottery.

In Sancheong-gun, discount sales of excellent products, free shipping, and 20% discount coupons or free gifts are promoted at the Sanencheong shopping mall and direct market.