Gyeongnam Selected as ‘Geochang Anti-Aging Healing Land’ as a New Wellness Tourist Destination

Gyeongnam Province announced that Geochang Anti-Aging Healing Land has been selected as a new wellness tourist destination for 2022 promoted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism / Korea Tourism Organization to pursue the joy of travel through healing and health.

The wellness tourism destinations, which are selected every year to discover excellent wellness tourism contents that can represent Korea as a wellness tourism destination and to raise awareness, are excellent tourist destinations and facilities that can be recommended to locals and foreigners.

The wellness destinations selected include hosting oriental medicine, healing and meditation, beauty/spa, wellness tourist destinations, and facilities are selected based on four themes of nature/forest healing.

For candidate sites recommended by local governments across the country, an evaluation group composed of tourism and wellness experts evaluates the appropriateness of wellness content, the possibility of attracting tourists, and the potential for future development, followed by a strict screening process through the final selection committee is finally selected through.

This year, nine locations nationwide were selected, and Geochang Anti-Aging Healing Land was selected in Gyeongnam.

It is expected to contribute to attracting foreign tourists and revitalizing local tourism by receiving support from the Korea Tourism Organization to improve conditions, such as the production of signs in foreign languages, production of foreign language promotional materials, and overseas promotion using online and offline channels and media.

Geochang Anti-Aging Healing Land attracted 152,000 tourists to see the Y-shaped suspension bridge within a month after its temporary opening on October 24, 2020, but from November 2020 to October 2021 due to the spread of COVID-19, it was closed for about 1 year.

It officially opened on November 5, 2021, and a total of 203,700 people visited until April of this year.

It is gaining popularity as a wellness tourist destination to the extent that inquiries from all over the country continue to come, as visitors can experience a forest healing program that allows them to stay overnight at a forest recreation center and walk a pine breeze path after health measurement, and thermal therapy through a half-heat bath and an Illight bed.

The provincial government has recommended wellness tourist destinations every year since 2017, and Sancheong Donguibogamchon, Geochang Sky Lake, Geoje Hanwha Belvedere, Tongyeong Naples Farm, and Hapcheon Odosan Healing Forest have been selected in the province.

More information on Geochang Anti-Aging Healing Land and other wellness tourist destinations selected this year can be found on the Gyeongnam Tourism Guide website.