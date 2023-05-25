Gyeongnam to Hold Accommodation Sale Festa in June

Gyeongnam province will host the ‘Korea Accommodation Sale Festa’ in June to promote tourism in the region.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, along with Gyeongsangnam-do, Gyeongnam Tourism Foundation, and the Korea Tourism Organization, aims to boost tourism demand and revitalize the industry in the post-coronavirus era.

From May 30th to June 1st, citizens will be able to receive accommodation discount coupons worth KRW 50,000 per person through online travel agencies such as Gmarket, Yanolja, Interpark, Yeogiuhtte, and WeMakePrice. To use the coupon, the total payment amount must exceed KRW 70,000 when booking licensed accommodations in the Gyeongnam area.

Consumers can obtain the coupons on a first-come, first-served basis through online travel agency websites starting from 10:00 am on May 30th. The coupons are limited, and each person can only receive one coupon. Reservations must be made within 21 hours of receiving the coupon, and the stay should be between May 30th and July 14th, providing approximately six weeks of accommodation options.

The event aims to stimulate domestic demand and increase tourism in Gyeongsangnam-do, according to Cha Seok-ho, director of the Gyeongsangnam-do Culture, Tourism, and Sports Bureau.

Additionally, various cities and counties in Gyeongnam province will organize events at major tourist attractions and facilities throughout the month of June. These events will offer discounts on accommodation, admission fees, and experience fees for tourist attractions.

Social network service (SNS) accounts will also be utilized to engage visitors. Further information can be found on the Travel Week website (travelweek.visitkorea.or.kr).