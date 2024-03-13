Image: Gyeongnam province
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Gyeongnam Tourism Foundation Seeks Foreign Supporters for ‘GITTO-S’ Program

By Haps Staff

The Gyeongnam Tourism Foundation is currently accepting applications for its ‘GITTO-S’ program, aimed at recruiting 15 foreign supporters.

From March 13th to 31st, foreigners residing in Korea who are passionate about Gyeongnam Province and travel, and are adept at using social networks, are encouraged to apply.

Selected members will have an eight-month tenure, during which they’ll report on various attractions, festivals, and events in Gyeongnam, creating promotional content and sharing it on social media platforms.

They will also assist in disseminating foundation-related updates.

CEO Hwang Hee-gon expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, inviting foreigners to actively participate and contribute to promoting Gyeongnam’s tourism.

Interested individuals can find application details on the foundation’s website or contact the Tourism Content Team.

Haps Staff
