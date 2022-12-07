Gyeongnam Tourism Photo Contest Names its Winners

Gyeongnam province announced that the 2022 Gyeongnam Tourism Photo Contest was held with the Gyeongnam Tourism Organization, and a total of 95 award-winning works were selected and concluded with great success.

This Gyeongnam Tourism Photo Contest was held under the theme of Gyeongnam’s tourism content, divided into photo and video categories, to discover Gyeongnam’s natural tourist destinations and new tourism resources for the people who visited Gyeongnam.

150 photos and 37 videos were submitted for the contest and were judged by external professional judges.

The photo contest held this year has been transformed from the existing photographer-centered print photo contest to a social network service (SNS) photo contest to increase interest in Gyeongnam.

The Grand prize winner in the photo section is ‘Bang Yong-ryeom Sunset’ which shows a fantastic sunset in Goseong, and the video section winner was ‘Wind Blowing Flower of Gyeongsangnam-do Tourism in Geoje’.

In addition to this, various works were selected that show images of families, friends, and lovers enjoying the natural scenery and cultural tourism resources of Gyeongnam.

The selected award-winning works will be used as promotional content to promote Gyeongnam tourism through various publicity media, such as the website of Gyeongnam Province and the Gyeongnam Tourism Foundation, and social networking service (SNS).