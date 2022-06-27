Gyeongnam Tourism Promotion Taking Place at Lotte Department Store in Jamsil

Gyeongnam province will hold a Gyeongnam tourism summer vacation promotion event for tourists in the metropolitan area from the 27th to the 3rd of July in collaboration with the Lotte Department Store Jamsil branch for the first time during the summer vacation season.

This summer event is held on the 8th floor of the main building of the Lotte Department Store Jamsil branch in Seoul under the theme “Please Take Care of Summer”.

10 cities and counties in Gyeongnam Province, including Jinju, Sacheon, Gimhae, Miryang, Geoje, Yangsan, Uiryeong, Namhae, and Hadong, are holding various hands-on events and events every day to attract Lotte Department Store members and visitors to the event.

Gyeongnam summer vacation destinations are extensively promoted, such as providing itineraries from Seoul to Gyeongnam and discount coupons.

On the 28th and 29th, a free paper airplane-making experience will be held in Sacheon, and Yudeung making experience will be held in Jinju.

Also, Geoje provides a quiz event and coupon book on the 30th, and Tongyeong offers a free mother of pearl accessory-making experience on the 30th and July 1st free of charge.

On July 2nd, Namhae, and on the 3rd, Yangsan will hold a quiz event and lottery event. In addition, social networking (SNS) follow events are held throughout the event period.

All experiences and events are free and are conducted on a first-come-first-served basis, so you can check the time in advance on the website of the Lotte Department Store Jamsil branch and the Gyeongnam Tourism Guide website (tour.gyeongnam.go.kr/) before visiting the event site.