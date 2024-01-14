Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Store Offers Lunar New Year Special Discounts

The Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Store will host a special discount event from the 15th to the 8th of next month in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

The special discount includes a 10% price reduction on local specialties from 18 cities and counties available at the souvenir stores. Additionally, there’s a substantial discount of up to 20% on 35 types of Lunar New Year gift sets.

The Lunar New Year gift selection encompasses various categories, such as traditional liquor (including Helsongju and wild grape wine), health food (featuring bellflower root and Sanghwang mushroom), food products (including anchovy set and fish soy sauce), snacks (such as yugwa and bugak), and daily necessities (including bellflower soap and iris body set).

18 types of traditional liquor will be on sale, including Solsongju 700ml, Lucky Pure Cheongju Set, Jinto Ice Wine Set, Daegu 15, and Sun, Moon, and Three Weeks – Iju. Discounts of up to 20% are applicable based on the product.

During the event, institutions and individual customers making bulk purchases of 300,000 won or more for gifts will be eligible for home appliances as prizes on a first-come, first-served basis.

Products from the Lunar New Year special discount event are available for purchase at the offline store (Changwon Convention Center 1st floor), and the online shop (smartstore.naver.com/gntostore).

Traditional liquor can be purchased only by phone order (on-site pickup) or by visiting an offline store.