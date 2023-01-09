Gyeongnam Tourist Souvenir Shop Offering Discount Event this Lunar New Year

The Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Shop will hold a special discount event from January 9 to January 20 in celebration of the 2023 Lunar New Year.

The target items for this special discount exhibition were carefully selected 24 popular products among the local specialties of 18 cities and counties.

Sales on wild ginseng drink sets, apples, mushroom sets, and jajuk salt are some of the products available for discount.

Various products for the Lunar New Year holiday special discount event can be purchased at the offline store at the Changwon Convention Center 1st floor, or online.