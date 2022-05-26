Gyeongnam’s 2022 Miss Korea Candidates Visit Hapcheon

Kim So-yoon, Jo Soo-bin, and Park Go-kyung, who were selected as representatives of Gyeongnam in the 2022 Miss Korea Gyeongnam contest, visited Hapcheon-gun on the 24th and promised to actively promote Hapcheon-gun.

The Miss Gyeongnam tourism promotion delegation who visited Hapcheon visited Odosan Natural Recreational Forest, which is famous as a healing tourist destination.

Hapcheon, the number one healing wellness tourism destination in Korea, offers Nordic walking, a hammock experience, yoga, meditation, and tea therapy in the forest of Odosan filled with phytoncides on a healing forest path to heal everyday stress.

The three women took pictures and videos to promote Hapcheon’s special products, contributing to the publicity of the excellence of Hapcheon’s agricultural specialties.

The Miss Gyeongnam tourism promotion delegation plans to actively participate in the promotion of Hapcheon’s representative festivals and agricultural specialties, such as the Hapcheon Vacation Festival and the Soryehan Film Festival.