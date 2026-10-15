Gyeongnam’s Byeori Heads to Daejeon Content Fair

Gyeongnam province will introduce its official promotional character, Byeori, to visitors at the 2026 Daejeon Content Fair, taking place from October 16 to 18 at Exhibition Hall 2 of the Daejeon Convention Center.

The province will operate an interactive promotional booth under the theme “Byeori’s Cookie Amusement Park,” featuring games, character merchandise and giveaways.

Designed to resemble a colorful gingerbread house, the booth will offer visitors opportunities to interact with the character while learning more about Gyeongsangnam-do.

One of the main attractions will be a Plinko game available to visitors who follow the province’s official social media accounts. Participants will have a chance to win Byeori-themed prizes, including cookies, magnetic clips and rubber keychains.

The social media event will take place three times daily at 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Another activity, the “Guess Byeori’s Birthday” challenge, will run outside the scheduled social media event times.

Participants must stop a timer at exactly 5.13 seconds, representing Byeori’s birthday on May 13. Successful participants will receive a Byeori plush toy, with only 10 available.

The promotional booth is part of Gyeongsangnam-do’s efforts to increase recognition of its official character beyond the province and connect with visitors through interactive experiences.