Gyeongnam’s Crackdown Reveals Numerous Unreported Lodging Facilities

Gyeongnam province authorities have uncovered a significant number of unreported and illegal lodging establishments, totaling 28 locations, during a special crackdown on shared lodging platforms.

The operation, led by the Gyeongnam Province Special Judicial Police, spanned from February to April, resulting in the detection of various violations, including operating without proper registration under the Public Health Management Act.

Among the establishments found in violation, cases ranged from using residential properties such as apartments and officetels for lodging purposes to large-scale operations in multi-family homes and camping sites.

One particularly egregious case involved a business falsely registered under the Tourism Promotion Act, targeting Korean guests despite legal restrictions.

In response, authorities have taken swift action, shutting down offending establishments and launching investigations into remaining violations.

In accordance with the Public Health Management Act, anyone who operates an accommodation business illegally without reporting it will be subject to imprisonment for up to 2 years or a fine of up to 20 million won.