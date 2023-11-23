Gyeongnam’s Eastern Region Start-up Base “G-Space@East” to Open December 18th

‘G-Space @East’ in Gyeongnam province will open on December 18, marking the inauguration of the first regional startup hub among the three core tasks promoted by the 8th popularly elected provincial government.

G-Space @East will serve as a startup nurturing base, fostering a conducive environment for young entrepreneurs in the eastern Gyeongnam region to realize their business aspirations and thrive.

Situated in the new town of Mulgeum-eup, Yangsan-si, ‘G-Space @East’ strategically positions itself near KTX Mulgeum Station, major highways, and Busan Subway Line 2.

The proximity to Pusan National University’s Yangsan Campus and four industrial research institutes enhances the potential for synergies with research institutions, thereby boosting entrepreneurship in the eastern Gyeongsangnam-do region.

Currently, the final construction phase is underway, with internal facility construction scheduled for completion by the end of November. After evaluating the selection of local startups to occupy the nursery room, the move-in process will be finalized before the opening ceremony.

64 startups in the region expressed keen interest in ‘G-Space @East’ by applying to become tenant companies, as demonstrated by their participation in the recruitment notice for tenant companies that closed on the 20th.

Spanning a total floor area of 2,081 square meters, ‘G-Space @East’ includes an e-commerce studio for online shopping mall broadcasting, a Digital Square for entrepreneurial training, an incubation room for tenant companies, seminar and video conference rooms, a business lounge for networking, and a healing lounge as a resting area for entrepreneurs.

To differentiate ‘G-Space @East’ from other regional startup facilities, Gyeongnam Province established a public-private joint operation council, involving local governments (Yangsan, Gimhae, and Miryang cities) and private startup organizations in the eastern region. This council will play a central role as a startup support institution in the region while operating as a private sector-led startup base.