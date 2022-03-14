Gyeongnam’s First Unmanned On-street Public Paid Parking Facility Begins Operations in Geoje

Geoje City carried out the construction of an unmanned settlement system facility for an on-street public parking lot in an area with a large floating population in the city center near the section between Lotte Invens in Gohyeon-dong and intercity bus terminal and the section of Hyundai Motors Kohyeon-ri and Starbucks.

After a two-week trial operation, it began regular operations from March 14.

The unmanned settlement system is a method in which the user pays the parking fee by himself/herself through the dedicated vehicle controller (parking locker) installed on each parking surface, even if he/she does not face the parking manager in person.

Existing road parking lots were operated by a private consignment system, but there have been constant complaints about the risk of traffic accidents and complaints about parking fees by crossing the road without permission to collect parking fees.

Geoje City benchmarked the best practices of other local governments and completed the facility construction for 102 unmanned settlement systems at Geoje Jungang-ro and Seomun-ro roadside public parking lots earlier this year, and started pilot operation in early March of this year.

At the beginning of the system introduction, for users who are unfamiliar with the unmanned settlement method, the city requires related staff to stay on-site during the two-week pilot operation period, while trying to stabilize the system as soon as possible by identifying problems that appear in operation.

“We will continue to strive to solve the parking problem by expanding public parking lots and temporary parking lots around the city center and living areas while improving parking convenience for residents,” Geoje Mayor Byun Gwang-yong said.