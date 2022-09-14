Gyeongnam’s Governor’s Residence Open from Today

In order to fulfill the promise of “Returning to the residents of the governor ’s residence”, a key promise made by Governor Park Wan-soo, Gyeongnam Province will first open the current facilities as they are from the 15th, and then decide on the contents and remodeling directions based on the opinions of the residents.

In order to return the residence to the local residents, the 8th popularly elected provincial governor‘s office takeover team collected opinions on how to use it and as a result, the creation of cultural space was suggested the most at 33%.

Since last July, the province has been collecting opinions from local residents and consulting experts, including artists, lifestyle and culture enthusiasts, the youth generation, youth culture planners, and public architects in order to transform the governor’s residence into a complex cultural space for residents.

As a result of the gathering of opinions, it was decided that the residents’ house will be a cultural space for youths in connection with Garosu-gil, the governor’s office will be a space for enjoying culture and art in daily life, with various contents in daily life, and a living culture and art space, and the surrounding hills will be developed as a Dulle-gil and cultural space in the forest.

The construction of a complex cultural space will be promoted in three stages.

In the first phase, the current facilities will be opened as they are so that all residents can freely enjoy rest and culture, and the entrance to the governor’s residence and residents’ houses and information boards will be created with the ideas of young writers in the province.

The first open operation plan is to open the indoor space and outdoor garden so that residents can directly utilize the content they want (indoors from 9:00 to 20:00, outdoor from 9:00 to 21:00, closed every Monday), attracting and synergistic effect by increasing interest.

The contents available at the current facility are indoor exhibitions of various galleries such as contemporary art, small performances, lectures, art markets, pop-up stores, community rooms, and small emotional party rooms for friends and lovers to enjoy. Outdoor busking performances, small weddings, art picnics, outdoor cinemas, photo zones, and flea markets are also planned.

Application for rental of the residence and residents’ homes is open to all residents of the island e-mail (sarim129@korea.kr), and it is operated on a first-come, first-served basis.

In the second stage, they plan to establish a master plan and set a clear theme for the complex cultural space to promote remodeling and facility repair work. In the master plan, by reflecting the opinions of residents as much as possible, it was decided to create a major open space for residents in Gyeongsangnam-do to increase usability. During the remodeling period, programs using the outdoor garden are operated.

The remodeling project will be carried out after the operation of the first-stage program by collecting the opinions of the local residents. This has been the case since the opening of the residents’ house in December 2008.

After the third stage is fully opened, a variety of programs that residents can participate in, such as design exhibitions that touch real life such as young artists, full-time writers, and living culture clubs, pop-up stores, and art markets, will be expanded and operated, and media art and invited exhibitions of famous artists are also possible.

In addition, it is planned to create a cultural space in the forest, such as providing a resting space in the city center by making the hills around the residents’ houses and residences into a trail. Also, as mid-to-long-term tasks, securing transportation, such as the installation of public parking lots using nearby idle sites, additional crosswalks to strengthen accessibility, and expansion of bus dispatches for young people and visitors will also be considered.

To commemorate the opening of the residence, an invitational exhibition of young artists from September 14 to October 3 that can be enjoyed by young people and residents will be held.

“We will return the current facilities to the residents first, and we will create an open-type complex cultural space loved by young people and other residents while communicating and collecting opinions,” Gyeongnam Provincial Governor Park Wan-soo said.