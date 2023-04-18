Gyeongnam’s Jakarta Office Spreads the Taste and Aroma of Gyeongnam Tea in Indonesia

Gyeongsangnam-do Jakarta Office held the Gyeongnam Tea Festival at Lotte Avenue Shopping Mall in Jakarta, Indonesia on April 15th.

In order to promote the 2023 Hadong World Tea Expo, which will be held for one month from the 4th of next month, a tasting session was held to try tea from Gyeongnam province, including Hadong Green Tea, Chrysanthemum Tea, and Hydrangea Tea, while a briefing session on a tea ceremony was also held.

The event started with a promotional video for the Hadong World Tea Expo, explaining the history and efficacy of Gyeongnam green tea, how to drink tea, and introducing major tourist attractions in Gyeongnam. At the tasting afterward, they had time to taste Hadong green tea with rice cakes.

In addition, as Hapcheon Herbal Medicine Processing and Farming Association recently completed the BPOM registration process of the Korea Food and Drug Administration, which is a prerequisite for exporting Chrysanthemum Tea, Hydrangea Tea, Yeoju Tea, and Corn Silk Tea to Indonesia, this event was the first time for Indonesians to taste the unique flavors, of which hydrangea tea was well received by Indonesians who like sweetness.

This event was held as part of the ‘KOREA360 Korean Culture and Arts Festival‘ hosted by the Korean Cultural Center and the Korea Creative Content Agency, and since the day of the event was included in the Muslim fasting period of Ramadan, it was held at 6:30 pm after sunset, when many visitors after dinner could participate.

In addition to tastings for visitors, a quiz contest was held during the Hadong World Tea Expo and Gyeongnam’s tourist destinations, and Gyeongnam-produced tteokbokki and Gyeongnam tea were delivered as prizes.

A K-Snack experience and children’s hanbok experience were held around the event site. Various Korean cultural performances and events such as exhibitions were also held together to add to the fun of the event.

The Jakarta office has been actively promoting the Hadong World Tea Expo at various events in Indonesia since 2022 and held a tea ceremony demonstration and green tea tasting by inviting tea ceremony experts at a Korean festival event held in a large shopping mall in Indonesia last September.