Image: Gyeongnam province
NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Gyeongsangnam-do Arboretum , Mugunghwa Handout Event

Haps Staff

Gyeongsangnam-do Forest Environment Research Institute will hold an event to distribute the national flower Mugunghwa to visitors at the Gyeongsangnam-do Arboretum Visitor Center until the 15th to commemorate the Liberation Day.

Gyeongsangnam-do Arboretum prepared this event to increase the love of the country and the public interest in the country flower through Mugunghwa on the occasion of Liberation Day.

At this event, 500 varieties of Mugunghwa, such as sandalwood, grown directly at the Gyeongsangnam-do Arboretum, will be distributed directly to the visitors, and one Mugunghwa will be distributed to each visitor to the visitor center.

In addition, an event to make Mugunghwa fans is held to inspire love for the national flowerIt will be a meaningful experience to apply on-site at the visitor center and color and make your own Mugunghwa fan.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
83 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Tue
28 °
Wed
30 °
Thu
28 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 