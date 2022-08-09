Gyeongsangnam-do Arboretum , Mugunghwa Handout Event

Gyeongsangnam-do Forest Environment Research Institute will hold an event to distribute the national flower Mugunghwa to visitors at the Gyeongsangnam-do Arboretum Visitor Center until the 15th to commemorate the Liberation Day.

Gyeongsangnam-do Arboretum prepared this event to increase the love of the country and the public interest in the country flower through Mugunghwa on the occasion of Liberation Day.

At this event, 500 varieties of Mugunghwa, such as sandalwood, grown directly at the Gyeongsangnam-do Arboretum, will be distributed directly to the visitors, and one Mugunghwa will be distributed to each visitor to the visitor center.

In addition, an event to make Mugunghwa fans is held to inspire love for the national flower. It will be a meaningful experience to apply on-site at the visitor center and color and make your own Mugunghwa fan.