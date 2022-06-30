‘Gyeongseong Club’ to Present Fusion Traditional Music in Sancheong This Saturday

MBN’s ‘Chosun Panstar’ and JTBC’s ‘Super Band 2’, ‘Gyeongseong Club’, who emerged as a super rookie in the traditional music world, will visit Sancheong.

Sancheong-gun announced that the ‘New Youth’ performance of Gyeongseong Gurakbu will be held at the Daebat Theater of Gisan Gugakdang in Namsayedamchon, Danseong-myeon, on July 2nd at 3 pm.

Gyeongseong Gurakbu is a fusion traditional music band formed in May 2021.

They are a team that inherited the spirit of ‘Gyeongseong Youth Club’, a youth culture and art group founded in 1918 by Sopa Jeong-hwan Bang, who advocated Children’s Day, to preach the spirit of independence as a culture and art.

The folk songs, which were the music of the people of the Joseon Dynasty, have been arranged for the present era and presented to the public as modern Korean music.

It is not just about ‘fusion traditional music’ in a musical sense but is trying to make it easier for more people to come in contact with and understand the story of Korean traditional music and the spirit of the Korean people.

At this Sancheong Kisan Gugakdang performance, folk songs such as Private Nanbongga, Taepyeong, Gungchodaenggi, Private Bangataryeong, New Changbu Street, Gaturitaryeong, and Binari will be reconstructed and presented with modern tropical and electronic sounds.

This performance will be held as one of the ‘San & Cheong Healing Permanent Performances’.

At Gisan Gugakdang, various traditional music performances are held every Saturday from May to November 12 though it is not open in summer from July 16 to August 20.

In the permanent performance, young gugak musicians and masters are appearing in the footsteps of Kisan Park Heon-bong, the great teacher of the traditional music world.