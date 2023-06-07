H.E. Dawn Bennet, New Zealand Ambassador to Korea, Discusses Wine and Busan Ahead of the Kiwi Wine Festival

With a long history of family diplomatic service, it seemed natural that Dawn Bennet would follow in her father’s footsteps.

The new Ambassador to South Korea for New Zealand grew up with a diplomatic childhood living in or visiting different places to which her father was posted, including New York, the Cook Islands, Singapore, Bonn, and Pretoria.

Bennet joined the New Zealand diplomatic service in late 1997 and has had postings in Paris, Beijing, and now the Republic of Korea, as well as two years in the office of the Minister of Trade as a Senior Trade Adviser.

She left the diplomatic service for a period to work in the private sector as a Trade Policy Manager for Fonterra, New Zealand’s largest dairy company, and her most recent role before coming to Korea was as head of the Australia Division, a fascinating role given the importance of Australia for every aspect of New Zealand’s trade and foreign policy.

Fluent in French and English and speaking Chinese moderately well, she is now learning Korean as well.

She is also the proud mother of one son, who has just finished secondary school and is about to start university.

Her Excellency chatted with us recently about her new role in Korea, her thoughts on Busan, and the upcoming Kiwi Wine Festival.

You’ve recently taken over the Ambassador duties from Phillip Turner. Is there any direction that you think you will be different from your predecessor and what do you hope to accomplish during your time here?

Each Ambassador has a different career background and characteristics, so we all bring our own personal touch to the roles we are assigned to.

One of my priorities as New Zealand Ambassador to Korea is to raise the profile of New Zealand in all possible areas, whether it be to expand trade and economic links, increase people flows and cultural exchanges, or cooperate on global issues.

I am also a big fan of K-culture so it is a great privilege to work here when Korea is having its moment in the global spotlight.

“I have already been to Busan twice – I love the city. It is the perfect mix of modern and vintage, and the proximity to the ocean reminds me of New Zealand.”

Have you had a chance to visit Busan yet and are there any places of interest you are looking forward to visiting here?

Yes, I have already been to Busan twice – I love the city. It is the perfect mix of modern and vintage, and the proximity to the ocean reminds me of New Zealand.

I am looking forward to visiting again very soon for the Busan Wine Festival – and this time I will bring my son with me and enjoy a weekend of exploring the city!

On my last visit, I really enjoyed walking along the coast of Camellia Island, Haeundae. I have also heard that the city boasts a number of great art galleries and museums, and I hope to explore some of them.

As a big fan of Korean cuisine, I would love to try the local food, including well-known dishes such as pork soup with rice and seed hotteok.

As Busan is currently in a highly competitive bid to try and host the 2030 World Expo, how do you see the city’s chances of succeeding?

Busan is an amazing city and Korea is putting a lot of effort into its bid to host Expo in 2030. I wish Korea all the best in its bid.

Let’s talk about wine. You recently attended the New Zealand Wine Festival in Seoul and now you will come down to Busan for the event on June 10th. Are there any wines that stood out for you and ones that we should look out for?

The range of wines at the Seoul Wine Festival was amazing. The fact that 31 New Zealand wineries and their Korean distributors were part of the event speaks volumes for the quality of New Zealand wine and their growing popularity in Korea.

While New Zealand is arguably best known for its white varietals, especially Sauvignon Blanc, the reds on offer also stood out.

I hate to single any out, but the Craggy Range Pinot Noir from Martinborough was elegant and silky. It went perfectly with the New Zealand lamb chops on offer.

Let me also mention the amazing craft beers from Chillhops Bar and the artisanal mineral water from Otakiri that added something different to the day.

What characteristics of New Zealand wine are there that you think make it so special?

I think the wide variety means there is a wine to suit everyone – from silky Pinot Noirs to vibrant Sauvignon Blancs and all things in between.

Many of the wineries are family-owned and modestly sized, so the wine is produced with love, which you can taste in the glass.

Wrapping up, give us your best sales pitch. Why should people want to attend the New Zealand Wine Festival this year?

Great wine, great food, great location, and great company, but most of all, a whole lot of fun – what more could you want in a festival?

Tickets for the wine festival are still available through the Kiwi Chamber website.

