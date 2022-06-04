H.E. Philip Turner, New Zealand Ambassador to Korea, Discusses Wine and Diplomatic Relations With South Korea

With just weeks to go until the annual Kiwi Wine Festival on June 11th in Seoul and on the 18th in Busan, we caught up with the New Zealand Ambassador to Korea, His Excellency Philip Turner, about his thoughts on wine and diplomatic relations with South Korea.

This year mark’s a significant milestone in the relationship between the two nations — 60 years — with diplomatic ties and business exchanges being stronger than ever.

Ambassador Turner gives us some great insight into the business dealings between the two countries, his best wine selections, and his best sales pitch to get on-the-fence ticket buyers a little nudge to attend this year’s wine fest.

Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule to talk to us today. This year is the 60th anniversary of New Zealand and South Korea’s diplomatic relations. How significant of an achievement do you believe this to be and what do you see as potential ways to bring your two nations even closer?

New Zealand and the Republic of Korea have been good friends for even more than the 60 years of diplomatic relations that we celebrate this year. Our ties began with New Zealand’s contribution to the Korean War.

Around 6,000 New Zealanders served in the war, and 45 sadly died. Most Koreans know the song Yeonga; few are aware however that the song, originally called Pōkarekare ana, is a traditional Maori song that was brought to Korea by New Zealanders during the war.

Since then the two countries have become firm friends and regional partners. Two-way trade has blossomed. The ROK is now New Zealand’s fifth-largest goods trading partner.

People-to-people flows are particularly strong.Around 37,000 Korean immigrants, nearly 1% of New Zealand’s population, call New Zealand home today.Before COVID Korea was a major source of tourists and students coming to New Zealand: some 90,000 Korean tourists visited New Zealand in 2019.

From 1 May 2022 quarantine, border and visa restrictions on both sides have ended, enabling people flows to resume. Air New Zealand and Korea Airlines maintained direct flights between Seoul and Auckland throughout COVID and both are now planning to increase flights.

Perhaps most importantly of all, at a time of considerable global uncertainty and assault on liberal democratic values, the two countries share a firm commitment to democracy, freedom, human rights, and open markets.

Both are working to maintain the rules-based order through multilateral machinery such as the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO), and regional arrangements such as APEC and RCEP.

As one of the original founders of the CPTPP trade agreement, New Zealand is pleased that Korea has indicated its intention to join that group as well.

You can see a lot more connections between Korea and New Zealand, particularly with the new Skyline Luge park opening in Busan. Do you see more potential growth for attracting New Zealand businesses to Korea?

Yes definitely. Skyline is New Zealand’s largest corporate investor in Korea – and the world’s leading operator of luges with operations in Singapore, the UK, Canada, and New Zealand as well as Korea. Skyline introduced the luge concept to Korea with its initial facility at Tongyeong in 2017, and since last year has been operating a second site at Osiriya in Busan.

New Zealand is well-known in Korea for our pure, clean environment and natural, sustainable and health products, particularly our food and beverages.

Korea is a sophisticated market that is something of a trend-setter around Asia. For example, one New Zealand beverage company has made Seoul its base for entering the Asian markets, since it worked out that what is successful in Korea is very likely to succeed elsewhere in the region.

Outside food and drink, we see great potential for collaboration between our companies in high-tech, including advanced manufacturing, online design, and bio-tech. New Zealand is characterized by a high number of small start-ups, which tend to have great ideas and to be very nimble. When they tie-up with Korean companies which have more capital, a larger consumer base, and a demonstrated path to market, the combination can be magical.

Last year was the 25th anniversary of the Busan-Auckland sister city relationship. What do you envision for the next 25 years?

Busan and Auckland are both major port cities in the vast sea we call Te Moana-nui a kiwa (the Pacific Ocean). The Pacific rim is one of the most dynamic economic regions in the world and will be a major driver of the global market of tomorrow. Already today over NZ$5 billion of goods traded between New Zealand and Korea goods passes through the port of Busan every year.

COVID restricted people flows but has massively increased business over the net, enabling an explosion of creativity and connectivity between the two countries.

Auckland and Busan are well placed to surf this wave. For example, Auckland has become a major hub for online concept design, gaming, and video production.

Auckland’s Kumeu Film Studio, owned by a Korean family, has helped establish a whole ecosystem in Auckland of film and video production and has welcomed major film productions such as Mulan and Lord of the Rings.

New Zealand’s Weta Workshops, run by Richard Taylor of Lord of Rings fame, hosts young Korean designers each year at its headquarters. I am sure both Busan and Auckland have a bright future as business and technology hubs of the 21st century.

Enough business talk, let’s move on to something a little more exciting, and that is the wine festival is finally back after three years! How excited are you to attend this year’s events now that we can finally enjoy the New Zealand wine festival again?

Very excited. It has been a long time between drinks! The annual New Zealand wine festivals in both Seoul and Busan have become highly anticipated dates in the social calendar and we are delighted to be able to resume both festivals this month.

New Zealand wine is enjoying great popularity in Korea. New Zealand is famous of course for its white wine, particularly the world-renowned Sauvignon Blanc wines from the Marlborough region of the South Island. White wines go very well with seafood and most Korean food.

New Zealand is also increasingly recognized for its red wines — such as Pinot Noir wines from the slightly cooler climates of the lower North Island and the South Island.

One of my favorite areas however is Waiheke Island, a small island near Auckland, which has a unique Mediterranean-style micro-climate.As a result, it is able to produce distinctive and world-class Bordeaux-style wines of great depth and subtlety.

Overall New Zealand is a very young wine-producing country. Whereas other parts of the world have had hundreds of years to work out which grapes produce the best wines in which particular terroirs, New Zealand’s wine industry has only taken off in the last 40 years.

In that time we have discovered what unique and delicious wines can be produced in areas such as Marlborough, Waiheke Island, Hawkes Bay, or Central Otago. But it is exciting to consider that there are probably many other regions and wine combinations that we have yet to discover. Watch this space!

Do you have any recommendations of wines that we should be looking for this year and which ones are your favorite?

As well as enjoying our famous Marlborough Sauvignon Blancs, I would encourage readers to venture further afield to try other varieties of white wine. I would recommend Pinot Gris, especially from Central Otago which has Marlborough-esque freshness in its taste.

On the red side, Pinot Noirs from Central Otago are hard to go past – typically deep purple in color, velvety in texture, and delicious on the tongue.

As noted above I also have a particular love of Bordeaux-style red wines from Waiheke Island, such as Man O’War, Cable Bay, and Te Motu. These are typically blended wines from a combination of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot.

Great with New Zealand beef or venison!

Wrapping up, give us your best sales pitch. Why should people want to attend the New Zealand Wine Festival this year?

New Zealand wine is hot! Don’t just take my word for this – listen to other Korean consumers: New Zealand was the fastest-growing source of wine sold in Korea, with sales up 130%. Our wine is increasingly available at shops right around the country.

Come along, taste the range of white and red wine, and understand why!

Tickets for this year’s New Zealand Wine Festival hosted by the Kiwi Chamber on June 18th are now on sale.