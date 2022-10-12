Image: Changwon City
NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Hackberry Tree Featured in “Strange Lawyer Woo Young-woo” Named as a National Monument

Haps Staff

Changwon Special City announced that an event to commemorate the designation of ‘Changwon Bukbu-ri Hackberry Tree’ as a natural monument was successfully held in Bukbu-ri, Daesan-myeon, Uichang-gu, at 2 pm on the 12th.

Unlike the general cultural heritage designation procedure, this event was more meaningful because it was an exceptional case in which the public and private sectors closely consulted to minimize damage to residents and preemptively resolve various complaints.

The commemorative event was attended by major guests including Choi Eung-cheon, Director of the Cultural Heritage Administration, Hong Nam-pyo, Mayor of Changwon, and Changwon Special Mayor.

A letter of appointment as the honorary chairman of Bukbu-ri was awarded to Jeong Gyu-su, who played the role of head of Sodeok-dong in the drama ‘Strange Lawyer Woo Young-woo’.

Webtoons in collaboration with drama production companies and photos of residents of Dongbu Village were also exhibited at the event.

