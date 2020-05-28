Hackers Target PNU’s Online Lecture Platform

Pusan National University has begun looking into several hacking attempts made at its online lecture platform called ‘Plato’.

The first attempt made on the 15th, the school said prevention measures were in place to block the attempt.

On the 17th, the school found that a hacker installed a backdoor program and attempted to reboot the server. The school had to suspend online lectures for almost two hours as they replaced the server to block the hacking attempt.

Another server replacement was carried out on the 18th with a third hacking attempt.

PNU has begun looking into how the hacker entered through the security zone of the server where the firewall is in place and requested the Ministry of Education’s Cyber Safety Center to investigate the case as well.