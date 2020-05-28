NewsBusan News

Hackers Target PNU’s Online Lecture Platform

BeFM News

Pusan National University has begun looking into several hacking attempts made at its online lecture platform called ‘Plato’.

The first attempt made on the 15th, the school said prevention measures were in place to block the attempt.

On the 17th, the school found that a hacker installed a backdoor program and attempted to reboot the server. The school had to suspend online lectures for almost two hours as they replaced the server to block the hacking attempt.

Another server replacement was carried out on the 18th with a third hacking attempt.

PNU has begun looking into how the hacker entered through the security zone of the server where the firewall is in place and requested the Ministry of Education’s Cyber Safety Center to investigate the case as well.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Chinese University Student Broke Self-Isolation Order to Attend Classes

BeFM News -
A Chinese international student was caught going to school classes even after receiving a self-isolation order in Busan.
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan Extends Entertainment Facility Closures for Another Week

BeFM News -
The city of Busan has decided to extend the administration order against entertainment facilities by another week.
Read more
Busan News

AD STARS Launches ‘PIVOT’ Category & Postpones This Year’s Festival In Busan

Haps Staff -
AD STARS’s three-day exhibition, conference and awards ceremony will not take place on August 20-22, but has been tentatively postponed until October 22-24.
Read more
Busan News

Former Mayor Oh Resurfaces for Police Questioning

BeFM News -
Former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don who allegedly sexually harassed an employee at his office appeared before the police after 29 days to be questioned as an investigation suspect
Read more
Busan News

Construction of Seomyeon-Chungmu-dong BRT to Begin at the End of August

Haps Staff -
Construction of the 8.6-kilometer BRT (Bus Rapid Transit System) is expected to begin at the end of August.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Hits 10 Straight Days With No Coronavirus Cases

BeFM News -
The city of Busan has not seen additional cases of COVID-19 for 10 straight days.
Read more

The Latest

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

Hackers Target PNU’s Online Lecture Platform

Busan News BeFM News -
Pusan National University has begun looking into several hacking attempts made at its online lecture platform called 'Plato'.
Read more

National Theatre Live: Hamlet

Events Haps Staff -
The Busan Cultural Center and Royal National Theatre are broadcasting a performance of Hamlet this Saturday afternoon.
Read more

Summer Temps Expected to be Higher than Normal Again in Busan, Ulsan and Gyeongnam

Travel Haps Staff -
Get your air conditioners ready — a hot summer is expected again in the southeastern region of Korea this year.
Read more

Son Yeoleum Piano Recital Postponed Until October

Music Haps Staff -
The Son Yeoleum Piano Recital scheduled for this Saturday evening at the Busan Cinema Center has been postponed.
Read more

Chinese University Student Broke Self-Isolation Order to Attend Classes

Busan News BeFM News -
A Chinese international student was caught going to school classes even after receiving a self-isolation order in Busan.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
63 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Thu
18 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
20 °

Dine & Drink

Bollywood Brings Back its Vegan Buffet this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will bring back its popular "Vegan Buffet" this Sunday.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: A Beautiful Hanu Restaurant – Oryukdo Gawon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
This charming hanu restaurant in Yongho-dong offers some great Korean beef along with a beautiful view of the sea.
Read more

Kiwi Wine Fest Looks to Return to Busan in October

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Kiwi Wine Festival, which usually takes place in the first week of June in Busan, is likely to be shifted to October according to organizers.
Read more

Westin Chosun Begins “Signature Box” Drive Thru Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun Hotel in Haeundae has begun a new "Signature Box" drive-thru service with popular meals from its on-site restaurants.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea