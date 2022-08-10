Hadae-dong Doraesami Park Water Playground Opened in Jinju

Jinju opened a children’s water play area at Dorae Sammi Park in Hadae-dong.

On July 8, 1977, the city invested 690 million won in Dorae Sammi Park, which was designated as an urban planning facility (children’s park) in Jinju, and promoted the maintenance of old park facilities. The maintenance work was completed and the completion ceremony was held.

For the smooth promotion of the Dorae Sammi Park facility maintenance project, several on-site surveys and resident opinions were collected from the detailed design stage in October 2021.

In order to provide a space where children and the elderly can enjoy and relax together, the city installed a children’s water play area and sand play area, and reorganized the shelter and outdoor exercise equipment to transform Dorae Sammi Park into a meeting place between generations.

In particular, the old public toilets were replaced with pleasant flush toilets, and the old playground floor was replaced with a new floor where children can play with confidence.

Above all, the newly installed children’s water playground is the first water playground installed in the original downtown area following the water playground in Jinyangho Park, the water playground in Mulchoul Park in Chungmugong-dong, and the water playground in Geumhoji Park in Geumsan-myeon.