Hadong Begins Preparations for 2023 Hadong World Tea Expo

The Hadong World Auto Expo Organizing Committee held the 8th Board of Directors meeting on the 28th, presided over by Yoon Sang-gi at the West Government Complex of Gyeongnam Provincial Office.

The Board of Directors deliberated and reviewed the Hadong World Tea Expo business plan, including deciding the name of the event ‘Hadong World Tea Expo 2023’, and the event period, which was decided to be held for 31 days from May 4 to June 3, 2023.

Following the final approval of the Board of Directors, the Hadong World Tea Expo Organizing Committee reorganized the action plans and roadmaps established so far, promoted follow-up measures by field, and utilized various channels to support national tea groups and tea producers’ associations, experts in each field, and local communities.

They plan to establish and promote the optimal expo detailed action plan by collecting various opinions from residents.

The 2023 Hadong World Tea Expo will be held for 31 days in Gyeongnam, including the Hadong Sports Park and Hadong Wild Tea Culture Festival, in May 2023 under the theme of ‘Fragrance of nature, a healthy future, tea!’.