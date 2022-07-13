Hadong Daedo Water Park to Open on the 15th

Daedo Paradise Water Park, a beautiful ecological resort in the clean Namhae sea, Geumnam-myeon, Hadong-gun, will open on July 15th.

Daedo Paradise Water Park is equipped with three pools including the main pool, a start-up pool, and a children’s pool, as well as body slides, tube slides, and shower facilities until August 21st from 9 am to 5 pm.

For ancillary facilities, it has an outdoor rest area, a camping site, and a glamping site, so it is good for family tourists to enjoy. The daily usage fee for the water park is 20,000 won for adults and 18,000 won for students, and the campsite costs 50,000 won per seat.

Daedo is a place that can be reached in 10 minutes from Noryang Port, Geumnam-myeon, near Namhae Bridge, and runs six times a day.

Daedo is an induction road located in the middle of the Battle of Noryang, known as the last naval battle of Admiral Yi Sun-sin during the Japanese Invasion of Korea.

You can enjoy and experience the Hadong Geumosan Cable Car, which opened on April 22, which is 10 minutes away from Noryang Port, and the 3,186m longest Geumosan Zip Wire in Asia.