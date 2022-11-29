Hadong-gun Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Held

Hosted by Hadong-gun Christian Federation, the 10th Christmas Thanksgiving Service and Lighting Ceremony at Harmony Park at the entrance of Hadong Songrim Park on the 27th hosted by Hadong-gun Christian Federation was held.

The event was attended by 150 people, including Mayor Ha Seung-cheol, Gyeongnam Provincial Council member Kim Gu-yeon, Hadong County Council member, institutional society head, and members of the Hadong Christian Federation and local residents, and included the lighting ceremony, and congratulatory speeches.

This tree installation and lighting ceremony were held to provide a spectacle that all citizens of the county could enjoy together and to create a warm and lively atmosphere for the winter night at the end of the year.

The tree lighting period will continue for 50 days until January 16 next year.