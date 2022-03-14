Image: Gyeongnam province
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Hadong-gun Selected for Smart Tourism City Project

Haps Staff

Gyeongnam province announced that Hadong-gun was selected for the ‘smart tourism city’ project by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to create an intelligent tourism city by combining cutting-edge technology.

The smart tourism city development project is a project to increase travel convenience and satisfaction by intensively providing various tourism services incorporating information and communication technology in a specific tourist area.

Hadong-gun was selected as a small and strong city that enhances the convenience of tourists by linking tourist destinations with high potential although the size of the region is small.

They intend to provide a new concept tourism experience by combining smart technology with diverse and distinctive resources such as Hwagae Market, Choi Champandaek, Cheonghak-dong, Ssanggyesa Temple, and local tea fields.

In particular, Hadong integrated tourism platform ‘Hi Hadong’, my own virtual travel ‘Travel Beausang’ incorporating expanded virtual world (Metaverse) technology, a healing camping site tailored to individual tastes, and ‘Daon Pay’, an integrated and reservation payment system’, augmented reality (AR) travel map ‘Daon Masil’, and a shared e-bike platform are planned to build differentiated tourism services.

Haps Staff
