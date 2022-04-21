Image: Hadong-gun
Hadong-gun Ships 7 Tons of Green Tea to Australia

Haps Staff

Hadong Green Tea Research Institute announced that it had shipped 7 tons of green tea powder to be exported to Australia from the Green Tea Research Institute processing plant.

With this export, the cumulative export volume of powdered green tea this year has exceeded 40 tons, and the export amount reached $ 1.36 million (about 1.5 billion won), setting a green light for achieving the largest export target this year.

“Even during difficult times, the excellence of Hadong green tea has been recognized and exported continuously,” said Governor Yoon Sang-gi. We will not spare any support for it,” he said.

Hadong wild tea, which was presented to the king and called ‘the king’s green tea’, was registered as a World Important Agricultural Heritage in 2017 and is the only organically grown tea in the world.

In order to obtain organic certification, chemical fertilizers and pesticides must not be used for more than three years.

Hadong Green Tea has continuously inherited its 1,200-year history and has a strong production capacity despite the economic hardship caused by COVID-19.

Hadong green tea not only tastes good but also has great health benefits.

Typically, it prevents the formation of blood clots, lowers cholesterol and blood sugar, is good for dieting, and is used in various places such as the production of beauty products using green tea extract and shampoo.

Haps Staff
