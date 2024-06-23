Hadong-gun to Complete Maple-Lined Road and Kkotcheonji Ecological Park

Hadong-gun is set to complete the construction of a scenic sugar maple tree-lined road in Bukcheon-myeon and the Kkotcheonji Ecological Park.

This initiative will coincide with the popular fall event, the ‘Hadong Bukcheon Cosmos Festival’, enhancing the festival’s charm along National Route 58.

The county plans to plant approximately 440 sugar maple trees along a 2-kilometer stretch of road connecting to the festival site. This effort aims to compensate for the limited attractions around the Bukcheon Cosmos Festival, a well-known national event. To achieve this, Hadong-gun will invest 380 million won in special adjustment grants.

Additionally, the construction of the ‘Bukcheon Kkotcheonji Ecological Park’ is nearing completion.

This park, selected as a public contest project by the Ministry of Environment, will complement the beauty of Hadong along with Garosu-gil.

The ecological park is being developed with a project budget of 4.1 billion won on the 8,841㎡ former Bukcheon Middle School playground which aims to serve as an ecological environment education center and a tranquil resting place.