Hadong-gun’s Summer Festival Moves to June

Hadong-gun’s premier summer event, the “8th Hadong Seomjin River Cultural Festival,” will be held from June 14th to 16th this year, marking its earliest occurrence to date.

This shift aims to beat the summer heat and offers a diverse array of programs, earning it recognition as a “hidden travel destination worth visiting in June” by the Korea Tourism Organization.

The festival, themed “Seomjingang River with Clams! Romantic Hadong!”, will take place at Songnim Park and the Seomjingang River.

The festival kicks off with performances by the Hadong Arts Troupe and Hadong Choir, along with guest performances by artists like Jeong Seo-ju, Kim Yeon-ja, Hwang Min-ho, and Dong-hu. The lineup includes the Youth Street Culture Festival, Seomjingang Chicken and Beer Festival, Group Dance Festival, and Songlim Healing Busking Performance.

Visitors can engage in 15 experiential programs, including the popular “Find It! Golden Clams” hunt, World Important Agricultural Heritage experiences like catching giant clams, barefoot walks on white sand, moonlit strolls along Seomjingang River, and activities like the Songrim Healing Zone, Songrim tea sessions, a forest library, sand art, a sand playground, and more. Additionally, the festival features a Yut game, a treasure hunt, Hadong Life Cut, Seomjin River sports events, the Sagun OX Quiz, and a water fight.

Exhibits and sales include clam tastings, World Agricultural Heritage promotions, a flea market, an agricultural specialty products hall, and a Harmony Park Musical Fountain Laser Show. Visitors can enjoy food from local vendors and food trucks.

New programs such as the Youth Street Culture Festival, Baeksa Cheongpine Barefoot Walking, Seomjingang Moonlight Walking, Songrim Healing Zone, and Songrim Tea Seat are designed to provide entertainment, relaxation, and a break from everyday life.

“Find It! Golden Clams,” a program where participants search for hidden golden clams, will be held once at 3 p.m. on the 14th and twice daily at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the 15th and 16th. Successful participants will receive real golden clams in exchange for model clams they find.

Additionally, the “World Important Agricultural Heritage (Garchae Catching)” experience will occur once at 3:30 p.m. on the 14th and twice at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the 15th and 16th.

The festival is usually held in August each year.