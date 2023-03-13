Image: Hadong-gun
Hadong Market Opens a Discount Market That Satisfies the Five Senses

The five senses satisfaction discount market is promoted as one of the policies to revitalize traditional markets that are suffering from the slump in the local commercial district by utilizing Hadong agricultural and special products produced in spring.

The event is taking place on March 17 and 18.

The discount market offers a wealth of things to buy, eat, see, and experience, including discount sales of Hadong Market products, and special exhibitions for spring vegetables and agricultural specialties, on the central road of the public market from Hadong Police Station to Hadong-eup Police Box.

Starting with an event announcing the opening of the market at 11:00 am on the first day of the discount market, various performances such as a rice cake cutting ceremony, celebratory performances, and impromptu events for spectators are held.

In addition, during the two days of the event, a variety of experience programs that anyone can enjoy and participate in, such as making rice cakes and singing contests, are prepared in the market area.

