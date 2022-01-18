Image: Hadong-gun
Hadong Names Five 2021 Miss Korea Participants as PR Ambassadors

Haps Staff

Hadong-gun has appointed five 2021 Miss Korea participants as PR ambassadors.

The new public relations ambassadors are Choi Seo-eun who won 2021 Miss Korea, Choi Min-su, Kim Su-jin who were first runner-ups, and Min-ji Jo and Jeong Do-hee who were second runner-ups.

The Miss Korea pageant selects women representing Korea since the first contest in 1957.

Starting with singer Hyun-sook in 2006, talents Byeon Woo-min, actors Ryu Seung-soo and Cha Kwang-soo, singers Jeong Dong-won, Kim Da-hyun, and Son Bin-ah are among the 21 people have been appointed as ambassadors for Hadong.

The new ambassadors will help promote the area for the next two years.

