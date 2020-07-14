Hadong Seomjin River Cultural Recreation Festival Postponed

The Hadong Seomjin River Cultural Recreation Festival was temporarily postponed due to the coronavirus situation in the country.

Hadong-gun and the Hadong Seomjin River Culture Reunification Promotion Committee held announced that they made the decision to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and for the safety of tourists visiting the festival hall.

The representative summer festival in Hadong, it was visited by 260,000 tourists last year and was scheduled to be held in Songrim Park for 4 days from July 23 to 26 this year.

A new date has not yet been announced.