Hadong Wild Green Tea Harvest in Full Swing

In the Hwagae-myeon and Agyang-myeon areas of Hadong-gun, the harvest of Hadong wild green tea is in full swing, boasting a tradition of 1,200 years.

Known for its highest quality and exceptional taste and aroma, the harvest process follows a precise timeline, starting with Myeongjeon before Cheongmyeong (April 4th), ‘Ujeon’ before Gokwu (April 20th), and ‘Sejak’ before Ipha (May 5th). Production continues until May 20th, with ‘middle production’ ongoing until June.

Hadong-gun’s wild tea cultivation gained global recognition when it was registered as a World Important Agricultural Heritage in 2017.

Last year, the Hadong World Tea Expo, the first international event approved by the Korean government, further enhanced the region’s brand value, promoting the growth of Gyeongnam and Hadong.

The natural environment between Jiri Mountain and the Seomjingang River, characterized by foggy, humid conditions and significant temperature variations between day and night, provides ideal conditions for tea tree cultivation. The sandy loam soil, with low clay content, is particularly suitable for producing high-quality green tea.

Hadong green tea, known as the ‘King’s green tea’ since the Three Kingdoms period, holds a prominent place in tea production, currently contributing to 30% of the nation’s tea output. The tea gardens, nestled on steep slopes at the foot of Jiri Mountain, not only minimize damage to the natural ecosystem but also offer breathtaking scenery, attracting tea enthusiasts.

Beyond its exquisite taste, Hadong green tea is valued for its numerous health benefits, including antiviral effects, memory enhancement, body fat decomposition, diabetes prevention, and immunity enhancement.