The Hadong Wild Tea Culture Festival Organizing Committee announced that the 24th edition of the scheduled to be held in Hawha-gun and Akyang-myeon, in Hadong-gun, from May 1 to 4 will be postponed.

It’s the second time to be postponed in the past six years after the Sewol ferry disaster in 2014.

The Festival Organizing Committee explained that the festival will be postponed until the second half of this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.