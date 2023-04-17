Hadong World Tea Expo Opens on the 4th of Next Month

The 2023 Hadong World Tea Expo will be held from May 4th to June 3rd in the Hadong Wild Tea Museum and Hadong Sports Park under the theme of ‘The scent of nature, a healthy future, tea!’

Hadong World Tea Expo is the first official expo in the world and the first in Korea to be approved as an ‘international event’ by the government in the tea field.

The Hadong World Tea Expo Organizing Committee announced that they are concentrating their efforts on final preparations to show rich and colorful exhibition halls and events to visitors to the expo.

It is a very meaningful expo held in Hadong, which has tea-related infrastructure and abundant tourism resources, to establish a bridgehead for expanding the tea consumption base and market.

Rich and colorful exhibition halls and events — A total of 5 exhibition halls are operated under the theme of ‘Scent of Nature, Healthy Future, Tea’!

The first event hall, ‘Tea Thousand Years Pavilion’, is a theme pavilion introducing the tea culture of each era of tea on the Korean Peninsula that has been passed down for a thousand years.

You can also heal the body and mind and learn about the efficacy of tea at ‘Wellness Hall’ and at ‘World Tea Art Hall’, you can feel the history and culture of tea in Korea and the world.

At the second venue, a ‘theme video theater’ introducing the beautiful and mysterious nature of Jirisan in all four seasons and the tea plantation site of Hadong, including thousand-year-old tea trees, is provided to provide a variety of things to see.

Programs consist of special events, contests, and hands-on events. At one venue, ‘Traveling the World with a Teacup’, ‘Experience My Own Blending Tea’, ‘Roasting Tea Leaves’ and “tea fumigation therapy” are prepared.

At the 2nd event venue, ‘Cha Cha Cha Together’, they will showcase unique tea ceremonies and tea parties for each group, and ‘Cha Cha Cha’, a place where young tea people in their 20s and 40s who like to experience young tea culture. Various experiential events such as the ‘Waggle Tea Party’ and ‘Healing Walking with the Scent of Tea’ are prepared.

In the experience zone of event 1, you can enjoy ‘a cup of delicious tea, a beautiful cup of tea, and a fun cup of tea’, and in the experience zone of event 2, ‘a cup of tea is delicious, a cup of tea is fun’, while at the Experience and Wellness Care Center, you can fully enjoy ‘Tea Class with Masters’, ‘Hadong Green Tea Yoga Meditation’, ‘Tea Brewing Tour’ and ‘TEA Camping’.

As the opening ceremony is a place to wish for the success of the expo and attract public interest, it will be held as a festival for people around the world by preparing various attractions such as an opening ceremony using theme performances, and performances by popular singers.

For parking convenience, 4,210 parking spaces were prepared for the first event venue (area of ​​124,684㎡) in the southern side of the sports park and the Seomjin River waterside park.

The second event site (20,102㎡) has 1,592 parking spaces, including the Ssanggyesa Temple parking lot, Hwagae Complex Administrative Town, and archery hall, securing a total of 5,802 parking spaces.

They are operating shuttle buses on 5 routes, including 18 buses on weekends and holidays and 12 on weekdays, and preparing electric carts and wheelchairs for the transportation vulnerable deployed inside and outside the venue.

As for food and beverage, they will operate restaurants and food trucks inside the event venue, and outside the event venue.